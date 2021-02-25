The City of Heath has announced the water will be off temporarily, starting this afternoon, in one local neighborhood:
Water will be turned off at noon today for an emergency main line repair in the vicinity of Hubbard and Crisp. The water will be off for 4-6 hours. The homes affected should only be those located on Crisp from Myers to Hubbard Dr. People who will be without water are being notified door to door. Door hangers will be used for people who do not answer their doors.
