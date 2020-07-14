A small turnout of Rockwall County voters Tuesday chose the first judge of the county’s new Court Of Law No. 2, and their choices for Democratic Party nominees in two statewide races.
The Republican party runoff election included the race for Rockwall County Court Of Law No. 2. John Browning and Stephani Woodward were the two top vote getters among five candidates during the March 3 GOP primary and with 17 of 17 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Woodward had claimed 3,667 votes (70.91 percent) to Browning’s 1,504 votes (29.09 percent).
Woodward will be sworn in as the judge of the court on Jan. 1, 2021, as no Democrats entered the contest.
Democratic Party voters were casting ballots in the races for the nomination for United States Senator between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West and Railroad Commissioner between Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
With all of the votes counted in Rockwall, Hegar had received 1,212 votes (51.75 percent) to West’s 1,130 votes (48.25 percent), while Castañeda had claimed 1,502 votes (65.22 percent) to Alonzo’s 801 votes (34.78 percent).
Tuesday’s runoff drew a total of 2,347 voters to the polls, or 3.53 percent of Rockwall County’s 66,500 registered voters.
