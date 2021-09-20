UPDATE 4:50 p.m. Royse City ISD Superintendent Kevin Worthy issued a statement this afternoon concerning this morning's fatal accident:
ORIGINAL POST: A vigil is planned this evening in remembrance of a school crossing guard for the Royse City Independent School District who died in an accident this morning at the Miss May Vernon Elementary School.
The Fate Department of Public Safety reported that at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday, the driver of a vehicle experienced a possible medical emergency while driving on Miss May Drive in Fate. The vehicle entered a Royse City ISD school zone striking the crossing guard and then a vehicle.
The crossing guard was fatally wounded and taken by ground transportation to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe.
Neighbors in the Woodcreek neighborhood were preparing to hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Monday at the corner of Miss May and CD Borden. The public was invited to attend and to bring a candle and flowers.
