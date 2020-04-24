A member of the Rockwall City Council has been arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.
Patrick Allen Trowbridge, 52, who has served in Place 6 on the council since being elected in 2018, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at him home in the 600 block of Parks Avenue in Rockwall, according to a report from the Rockwall Police Department.
The department issued a statement noting that the Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the department on April 13, regarding multiple videos of possible child pornography being sent from an IP address in Rockwall. Detectives followed up and found probable cause to believe multiple videos of child pornography had been sent via the on-line communications app called “KKK” from Trowbridge’s IP address at his residence.
Detectives served a search warrant at the location Thursday and discovered images of child pornography on a smart phone belonging to and in possession of Trowbridge, who was arrested at the scene.
Trowbridge was booked into the Rockwall County Jail on three counts of possession of child pornography. The charges are third degree felonies, each punishable by a maximum sentence from two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000/
The statement from the police department indicated that at this point, it is not believed the images were of victims in Rockwall and that the investigation into the case remains open.
