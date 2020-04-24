Motorists in Rockwall County will be making some changes in their commute, starting next week, as state transportation officials have announced a traffic shift along State Highway 276.
The Texas Department of Transportation indicated that, weather permitting, traffic on the highway between State Highway 205 and Farm-to-Market 549 (will shift from its current configuration to a divided roadway at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 28. Westbound traffic will be placed on the newly constructed roadway and eastbound traffic will remain in its current location.
The shift is expected to allow the project to move to the next phase of construction and is part of a $17.6 million project to reconstruct and widen SH 276 in Rockwall County. The project started in fall 2018 and is scheduled to finish in summer 2020.
