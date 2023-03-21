AUSTIN — A Texas bill and a series of joint resolutions that promise to lower property taxes move to the full senate after a committee vote on Monday.
The Senate Finance Committee voted unanimously to move Senate Bill 5 and Senate Joint Resolutions 3, 4 and 5 forward. SB 3 and SB 4 previously received committee approval.
“I believe this is unprecedented blockbuster property tax relief that the public will vote for if given the opportunity,” said state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston. “This is $16-plus billion of unprecedented property tax relief that will be felt by all taxpayers in the state of Texas.”
The committee also voted to roll three joint resolutions — SJR 3, 4 and 5 — into a single constitutional amendment.
The single resolution states that should SB 3, 4 and 5 pass this legislative session, it would go before the voters in the November general election for final approval.
Should the resolution pass in November, they become a permanent component of the state constitution, making them more difficult to change as legislative bodies do.
“It’s permanent,” said state Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican and chair of the finance committee. “We're budgeting with the idea that this is being paid for through a constitutional amendment.”
This means the costs associated with the bill are part of the overall state budget but do not impact the previously set state spending cap, as they are maintained separately, she added.
WHAT THE BILLS DO
SB 3, jointly authored by all 31 state senators, raises the school district homestead exemption for the 5.72 million Texas homesteads to $70,000 from $40,000 passed last session, Bettencourt said. It also gives homeowners who qualify for the Over-65 Exemption an additional $30,000 exemption, bringing the homestead exemption for older Texans to $100,000.
SB 4 dedicates $5.38 million to compress school district tax rates an additional 7.03 cents. Lawmakers say this equates to a $756 in tax savings in the first year and $798 in tax savings in the second year for a home valued at $331,000, considered the average price of a home in Texas, according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Center.
SB 5 creates an Inventory Tax Credit totaling $1.05 billion. If passed, it will raise the Business Personal Property Exemption to $25,000 from $2,500 and cut business compliance costs.
