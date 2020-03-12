The National Weather Service has cancelled Saturday’s planned Skywarn storm spotter training program in Rockwall due to fears of the coronavirus/COVID-19.
The session had scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Rockwall County Library.
The agency reported on its Facebook page, “A mutual decision (made with Rockwall Office of Emergency Management) has been made to cancel the Rockwall County SKYWARN (originally slated for this Saturday) due to ongoing health and safety concerns. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
A new date for the program was not immediately announced.
