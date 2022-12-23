Granted, it certainly feels like the depth of winter outside, but this is Texas, and thunderstorms packing tornadoes passed through the region earlier this month.
It won’t be long before the spring severe storm season starts in North Texas and the National Weather Service is launching the 2023 “Severe Weather Awareness Tour,” which will include Skywarn storm spotter programs.
Two in-person events are scheduled in the area, one in Rockwall County and the other in Garland.
The local event is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office, 972 T L Townsend Dr., Rockwall.
The Garland Skywarn storm spotter program is scheduled at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Granville Arts Center, The Atrium, 300 N. Fifth St.
The Skywarn class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. The class is free of charge.
The program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms, highlights severe weather safety and how area residents can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.
Additional information on this year’s Skywarn program is available at https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.