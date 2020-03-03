By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
Voters in Rockwall County went to the polls Tuesday and made choices for candidates in several contested Republican Party primary races.
Unofficial final vote totals came in just before 10:30 p.m.
Incumbent County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Clifford J. Sevier Sr. filed for re-election and easily won the post during the GOP primary, claiming 2,732 votes (71.65 percent) to Dwight Lee Walker’s 1,081 votes (28.35 percent). No Democrats were in the running for the office.
Republican incumbent County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Cecil Dennis Bailey won the GOP nomination to the office, besting challenger Jennie Barker. Bailey received 1,431 votes (56.49 percent) to Barker’s 1,102 votes (43.51 percent). Bailey will be facing Merceda Winder, who ran unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination for the office, in November.
Five candidates, all Republican, filed for their party’s nomination for the newly created County Court At Law No. 2. In the end, Stephani Woodward received 4,468 votes (37.04 percent) and 2,695 received 2,695 votes (22.34 percent) to move on to the May 26 Republican Party runoff election.
Brandon D. Cozby and Dan Otto filed seeking the Republican Party nomination for the vacant County Constable Precinct 3 post. Otto won, receiving 1,865 votes (76.91 percent) to Cozby’s 560 votes (23.09 percent).
A complete recap of the voting will appear in this week’s printed edition of the Rockwall Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.