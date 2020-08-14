A Rowlett man, one of two individuals charged with capital murder in connection with the February 2019 homicides of two people in Royse City, has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge.
Calvin Earl Rayford, 20, was scheduled to appear for a review hearing Thursday in the 354th District Court. He had pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.
After the hearing, conducted by Zoom because of the Hunt County Courthouse being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Judge Keli Aiken then ordered a new plea hearing for Aug. 27.
“He is going to plead guilty in two weeks,” said District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. “It is going to be an open plea to a charge of manslaughter with an agreement that he testifies against the other actor in the case.”
An open plea means no plea bargain agreement has been arranged in the case and that Rayford is subject to the full range of punishment.
The Hunt County grand jury returned the indictments in August 2019 against Rayford and Dearis Rayvone Davis of Arlington.
David is currently set for jury selection on the capital murder charge on Oct. 16.
Both had pleaded not guilty to the capital murder indictment involving the deaths of Courtland Trowell-Wilmore and a juvenile male whose identity is being kept confidential.
Davis and Rayford are each being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond each on charges of capital murder of multiple persons. Both were taken into custody May 29, 2019.
The Royse City Police Department reported it had found two people dead in the Woodland Creek subdivision during the early hours of Feb. 3, 2019.
One of the two victims was a high school student at the time of his death, and the other was a former student.
The Hunt County District Attorney’s Office had waived the death penalty as a potential punishment should either of the defendants be found guilty of capital murder. Davis is now facing life without the possibility of parole if they are convicted of the charge.
Rayford would be facing a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison on the conviction for manslaughter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.