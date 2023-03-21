Rodney Webb, who coached the Rockwall Yellowjackets and Royse City Bulldogs to the state football semifinals, was named the new football head coach of the Rockwall-Heath Hawks at Monday night’s Rockwall ISD school board meeting.
Webb takes over from former coach John Harrell, who resigned earlier this month after fallout from a team workout on Jan. 6 that sent several students to the hospital with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that stems from extreme physical exertion.
”He loves this community,” said Russ Reeves, athletic director of the Rockwall ISD. “We’re just glad to have him back.”
Reeves said Webb lived in Heath for 13 years and currently resides in Rockwall and called him a “great coach and a leader.”
Reeves said it helps that Webb has lived on the “north side and the south side.”
”I want our community to work together,” he said.
Webb, who was serving as the athletic director at Highland Park, has a career head coaching record of 160-78 in Texas, with a playoff record of 18-6. He went 60-29 at Rockwall from 2013-2019, guiding the 12-3 Yellowjackets to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals in 2019.
He left Rockwall to coach two seasons at Denton Guyer, going 25-5 and leading his team to the state semifinals in 2020 and the state finals in 2021.
He was the head coach of the Royse City Bulldogs from 2003 to 2007, leading the 11-3 Bulldogs to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2004. He went 44-16 at Royse City.
Webb was a head coach at Mesquite Horn from 2008-2012, with a record of 31-28. His teams have made 18 trips to the playoffs.
“I believe in character, high character and impeccable class,” Webb said in an interview posted by Rockwall ISD Sports Marketing. “I’ll talk with the kids about that today. and I think that when you take care of the little things and you do it the right way winning sort of takes care of itself. For me it’s just a matter of surrounding our kids with the best men possible. Do everything the right way. Leave no stone unturned. Work hard. Love them and the results take care of themselves.”
Webb, who played football as an offensive lineman at North Garland High School and in college at Tarleton State, was inducted into the Tarleton State Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Royse City Hall of Fame in 2022. He’s to be inducted into the Garland Sports Hall of Fame on May 24.
He earned all-America honors at Tarleton State and was named the team’s most valuable player in 1989.
He also served as president of the Texas High School Coaches Association from 2018-2021.
Webb officially starts his new job on Monday.
