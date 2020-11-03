Voters in Rockwall County came out in record numbers Tuesday, to elect Republicans to local offices and support GOP candidates for regional, statewide and national races.
An impressive 53,828 voters participated in the election, representing a 75.35 percent turnout of the county’s 71,435 registered voters.
• The voters backed Pat Fallon as the new United States Republican for District 4. The Republican Fallon received 70 percent of the vote in Rockwall County, on the way to defeating Democrat Russell Foster and Libertarian Lou Antonelli to win the position across the North Texas District and replace John Ratcliffe, who was tapped by President Donald Trump to be Intelligence Director.
• Republican Justin Holland was elected as the State Representative in District 33, winning Rockwall County with 72 percent of the vote over Democrat Andy Rose.
• A trio of Republicans won county races by wide margins; Kim Sweet was elected as Tax Assessor-Collector, Dennis Bailey was chosen as Commissioner Precinct 3 and Mark Russo was elected as Justice of the Peace Precinct.
Amy Hilton had the most votes in the race for Place 6 on the Rockwall ISD Board, receiving 16,812 votes (44.56 percent) to Peter Flores’ 11,652 votes (30.88 percent) and Courtney Gober’s 9.266 votes (24.56 percent). It was unclear as of press time Tuesday night whether a runoff election would be held between Hilton and Flores.
• Blake Margolis received 1,901 voted (60.1 percent) to win the Place 1 seat on the Rowlett City Council, over Cindy Gonzales-Baker’s 1,262 votes )39.9 percent)
• In the City of Fate, John P. Brandt was elected to Place 2 on the Council with Christopher Ash earning the Place 3 spot. A $3.25 million bond proposal to pay for parks and recreational facilities was passing by just 88 votes at last report.
• In Wylie, all 10 proposed amendments to the City Charter passed by wide margins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.