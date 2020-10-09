The Rockwall Police Department is investigating a fatal accident which occurred in the city early Wednesday morning.
The department issued a statement Friday indicating the department responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South State Highway 205 and Mims Road.
One of the drivers in the collision, 63 year old Gayleen Nugent of Rockwall, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but was reported to have died as a result of the injuries she received in the crash.
The collision remains under investigation by the Rockwall Police Department Traffic Division.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the police department at 972-771-7724.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.