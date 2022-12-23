A Rockwall County jury sentenced former Rockwall resident Robert Procsal Jr., 46, to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinol, a first-degree felony.
Tetrahydrocannabinol is also known as delta-8 THC.
Procsal also was found guilty of possessing about four pounds of marijuana and for that crime was sentenced to two years on a state jail felony.
Jurors heard testimony that in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steven Saric stopped a Dodge minivan for failing to signal a lane change. Saric contacted the driver of the vehicle, Procsal, and immediately observed Procsal exhibiting nervous behavior. Shortly after Saric initiated the traffic stop, Rockwall Police Officer Craig Goff arrived on scene with his trained K-9 dog, which quickly alerted on the rear of the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, deputies found three vacuum-sealed coolers full of marijuana and THC products.
In the punishment phase of the trial, the state introduced evidence that Procsal had more marijuana and THC products in his home in Rockwall. While searching the home, law enforcement agents also located a scale and multiple empty baggies that are typically used to package and sell narcotics.
“We consider those dealers who sell large quantities of marijuana and THC to kids and other vulnerable populations to be predators, and our jurors agree. We hope this verdict will be a reminder to criminals that Rockwall County takes these cases very seriously,” said Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.