The Rockwall Independent School District has announced it would be transitioning from an extended spring break to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday's statement from the district:
Hello Rockwall ISD Families, Understandably, this is a challenging and unprecedented time for our Rockwall ISD community of staff, students, and parents as we adjust our lives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We have communicated with all Rockwall ISD staff our important role, and that role is to facilitate learning and serve our Rockwall ISD students and families. Like you and your family, our district leadership has been navigating circumstances that change hour-by-hour. On behalf of Rockwall ISD educators, I know I speak for all of us when I say that we are committed to your child’s learning. Extended Spring Break Transition to Online Campus Learning During Spring Break, we began planning for additional services and the potential of online campus learning for an extended period of time. We called for an additional week of Spring Break to honor the request of state officials to do our part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 while state officials determined requirements for Instructional Delivery at a Distance (Online Campus Learning). During a superintendent’s conference call late Friday, the Texas Education Agency articulated expectations for Online Campus Learning as a condition for granting attendance waivers. Online Campus Learning may include audio conferencing, email/teaching chats, presentation slides, videos/video conferencing, virtual whiteboards, web-based resources, and online learning systems. Although our current school year calendar includes extra minutes of instructional time and an Inclement Weather Day on Monday, April 13th, by Wednesday, March 18, we will transition from an Extended Spring Break to Rockwall ISD Online Campus Learning for students and staff in alignment with Texas Education Agency’s attendance waiver guidelines. Please know we are doing everything we can to ease the transition from classroom instruction to online campus learning. Online Campus Learning - What does this mean for parents? Our Curriculum & Instruction team members are organizing Rockwall ISD’s Online Campus Learning activities for students to complete while at home, which will be made available beginning Wednesday, March 18. All parents and students in Rockwall ISD will receive a Skyward and Blackboard email communication on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. with instructions for how to get to know the online campus learning tools students will utilize during their time at home. Parents will also be asked to complete an online survey about the type of technology access families have at home to help the district understand which technology tools are available for each child. We will transition from an orientation of our online campus learning tools and platform to focus on specific content students need for each grade level and course. Student Meal Program Taking care of our students is our greatest responsibility. We know that some of our students depend on us for their basic necessities like meals. Starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., we are opening two locations for free Grab’N’Go lunches and snacks at Rochell Elementary School and Dobbs Elementary School. This will be very similar to the summer meal program we hold every year. Children 18 years or younger and SPED students of any age can pick up a free lunch and snack during that time. To help limit social gatherings, we ask that parents/guardians and children please remain in your vehicle while we deliver meals curbside. Our Civic Responsibility National, state, and local leaders emphasize the need for everyone to do their part to help flatten the curve for the spread of COVID-19. As a school family, we must model smart social distancing recommendations. Please do your part to also model the important behavior of social distancing in the days to come. When it comes to student learning, we greatly appreciate your support for our students, each other, and our great community. Thank you for being open to online campus learning instruction, thank you for being flexible as changes continue to occur, and thank you for being a member of Rockwall ISD.
Sincerely, Dr. J.J. Villarreal Superintendent Rockwall ISD
