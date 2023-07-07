The second session of the 2023 Junior Fire Academy has been a busy one as the cadets learned about about what it’s like to be a firefighter. On the first day of class June 26, they learned about the importance of physical fitness, the ins and out of the fire engine, went up 100 feet on the ladder truck and also learned about bunker gear and equipment used in fire fighting. On the second day, thanks to Air Evac Lifeteam 67 — Greenville, TX and Rockwall County EMS the cadets learned all about how to transport patients by air and by ambulance. They got to explore the inside of the helicopter and even sit in the pilots seat. Rockwall County EMS let them inside the back of their ambulance and the cadets learned about blood pressure machines and even how to use a tourniquet.
Courtesy Rockwall Fire Department
