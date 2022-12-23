More than 600 people found employment in Rockwall County between October and November, and more individuals were on the job last month than during any November in the county’s history.
Still, job growth in Rockwall County barely kept pace with demand, resulting in only a slight dip in the county’s unemployment rate, according to a report issued Dec. 16 by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
Rockwall County reported a 3.1% unemployment rate in November, below the 3.2% listed in October and also below the 3.5% rate in November 2021.
A total of 58,779 people were employed in the county last month, an increase of 624 since October and 2,729 more than November of last year.
There were 1,877 people reported as still seeking employment in October, 21 fewer than in October and 132 fewer than in November 2021.
The county’s Civilian Labor Force was pegged at 60,656 people last month, 603 more than in October and an increase of 2,597 from November 2021.
Texas overall continues to enjoy a good economy and robust job growth.
In November 2022, Texas added 33,600 jobs to reach 13.67 million one year after first hitting an all-time high and surpassing the pre-pandemic jobs count in November 2021. The Texas economy added 657,600 positions annually while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in November, according to TWC.
“Texas continues to set employment records thanks to our growing workforce and world-class employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The growth we’ve seen in the Lone Star State in the past year leads the nation.”
“Businesses continue to grow jobs in Texas thanks to the strength of the Texas economy, the diversity of industries investing here, and the best workforce in America,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “Texas works when Texans work, and I am proud that we’ve again hit a new historic high for total jobs.
