The Rockwall County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to implement a 90-day ban on outdoor burning due to the extreme drought conditions and elevated fire danger.
A violation of the ban is considered a Class C Misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine if up to $500.
According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger, much of Rockwall County remained under extreme drought conditions Tuesday.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Tuesday, Rockwall County recorded readings of 669 to 739, with a countywide average of 713.
A reading of between 600 and 800 under the KBDI is associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence.
The Texas A&M Forest Service listed Rockwall, Hunt, and Kaufman counties under a “very high” risk of grass and wild fires Monday.
