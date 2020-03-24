The Rockwall County Commissioners Court Tuesday extended the county’s Declaration of Local Disaster and issued a stay at home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order instructs anyone not working under an essential service to remain at home. Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure.
The order allows residents to engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, engage in outdoor activity provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements of six feet and to care for a family member or pet in another household.
Restaurants may remain open, but only provide drive-through, delivery or curbside service.
The order takes effect as of 11:59 p.m. tonight and remains in place through 11:59 p.m. April 15 or until rescinded, superseded, or amended pursuant to applicable law.
A copy of the formal order is included with this article.
