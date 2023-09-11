The Rockwall Art League on Wednesday, Sept. 27 will welcome guest speaker Jessica Fuentes during the group’s member meeting.
Jessica will speak about her professional experience as an arts administrator, her work as an artist and the award-winning pieces from the Rockwall Art League Fall Show.
A Fort Worth resident, Fuentes is an artist, educator, author and museum consultant. She attended the University of Texas at Dallas with a full academic achievement scholarship and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art and performance in 2004. She earned a master’s degree in art with a museum certification from the University of North Texas in 2013 and was awarded the most innovative thesis by the UNT University Libraries.
Currently, Jessica is the News Editor for Glasstire and the Executive Director of Kinfolk House.
She also serves on the board of Make Art with Purpose.
The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Cavender Nissan located at 1700 Interstate 30 frontage road and the public is welcomed.
To view Fuentes’ portfolio and learn more about her, visit: jessicafuentes.com or on Instagram under @jessicafuentes83.
During the program, Rockwall Art League will be answering questions about becoming a member, upcoming exhibits and the annual RAL Fine Art Show. Follow the RAL at
https://www.facebook.com/rockwallartleague and www.rockwallartleague.org.
