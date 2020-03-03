Vote totals in the Republican Party primary in Rockwall County, which featured the following contested races, with 17 of 17 precincts reporting:
County Court At Law No. 2
Jeff Shell 901 7.47 percent
John Browning 2,695 22.34percent
Craig Stoddart 1,643 13.62percent
Tiffany Miller 2,355 19.52 percent
Stephani Woodward 4,468 3704 percent
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Cliff Sevier 2,732 71.65 percent
Dwight Walker 1,081 28.35 percent
County Commissioner Precinct 3
Dennis Bailey 1,431 56.49 percent
Jennie Barker 1.102 43.51 percent
County Constable Precinct 3
Dan Otto 1,865 76.91 percent
Brandon D. Cozby 560 23.09 percent
