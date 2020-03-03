Vote Logo

Vote totals in the Republican Party primary in Rockwall County, which featured the following contested races, with 17 of 17 precincts reporting:

 

County Court At Law No. 2

Jeff Shell 901  7.47 percent

John Browning 2,695  22.34percent

Craig Stoddart 1,643 13.62percent

Tiffany Miller 2,355 19.52 percent

Stephani Woodward 4,468 3704 percent

  

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Cliff Sevier 2,732 71.65 percent

Dwight Walker 1,081 28.35 percent

 

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Dennis Bailey 1,431 56.49 percent

Jennie Barker 1.102 43.51 percent

  

County Constable Precinct 3 

Dan Otto 1,865 76.91 percent

Brandon D. Cozby  560  23.09 percent

