A traffic connection between two major Rockwall County roadways will be closed for the next few weeks.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the Farm-to-Market 3549 (FM 3549) connection to State Highway 66 (SH 66) on the south side of the intersection will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday for approximately two months.
Traffic will be detoured to SH 66, John King Boulevard, and Interstate 30 (I-30). The closure will allow construction to enter the next phase of work.
The closure is part of a $9.2 million project to reconstruct and widen FM 3549 from a two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway in Rockwall County. The project started in fall 2018 and is scheduled to finish in late 2020.
