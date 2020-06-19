The Rockwall Police Department is seeking information about an overnight incident in which a local restaurant was damaged when somebody drove a vehicle into the business.
The department issued a statement Friday morning, reporting that Z’s Café, 127 Kenway Drive was damaged when an unknown vehicle drove into the front of the business.
"The suspect vehicle then backed out of the location and fled the scene," according to the statement. "Z’s Café is a local black-owned business and we are sensitive to the timing of the incident although we cannot identify a motive for this offense at this point. We are working to develop suspect information and detectives are canvassing the area. The Rockwall Police Department requests anyone with information or video footage, which may have been captured from an adjacent business or residence, contact Detective John Tinsley or Sergeant Dennis Ray with the Rockwall Police Department."
The department can be reached b y calling 972-771-7714.
