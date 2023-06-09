The City of Rockwall announced Tuesday that at least one, and perhaps two, petitions are being circulated, seeking signatures to require a local option election to allow liquor sales in local stores.
Last month “Rockwall Citizens for Total Wine & More PAC” (a ‘political action committee’), contacted Rockwall City Secretary, Kristy Teague and filed initial paperwork necessary to have a petition issued that could lead to the calling of an election for November.
In accordance with the Texas Election Code, representatives from this PAC are reported to be currently out in the community collecting signatures to attempt to get a proposition on the ballot to legalize: ‘The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.’
According to the city’s announcement, the petitioner must obtain signatures from 35% of the registered voters in Rockwall who voted in the most recent gubernatorial election — 6,576— and submit them to the City Secretary by July 18.
The petition that is being circulated is on legal-sized (8.5-by-14 inches) light yellow paper and is embossed with the official City Seal at the top, right-hand corner of each page. If the PAC is successful in its efforts, the Rockwall City Council must by law call a Local Option Election to be held on Tuesday, November 7.
It would be on that ballot that Rockwall city voters will get to decide whether or not to allow liquor stores within the City (pre-packaged, “to go” liquor sales via retail stores).
The city’s announcement indicated there is another petition being conducted in Precinct 3 that was issued by the Rockwall County Elections Office. That petition is on white paper.
Anyone with questions concerning concerning the petition(s) can contact City Secretary, Kristy Teague at kteague@rockwall.com or at 972-772-6406.
