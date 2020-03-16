The Rockwall Parks and Recreation Department has indicated all programs and classes are cancelled until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The City of Rockwall is communicating with local health officials and monitoring the status of the Coronavirus in Rockwall and across the State of Texas,” according to the statement issued Friday afternoon. “At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rockwall County. You may look for updates on the Rockwall Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page, on Playrockwall.com, or call our offices at 972-771-7761.”
