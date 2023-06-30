Rockwall County will have several big events scheduled Tuesday, in celebration of Independence Day.
• Rockwall’s 4th of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. from Wilkinson-Sanders stadium. The parade will go north on Townsend, take a left on Boydston, right on Fannin, and concludes with a right turn on Rusk ending at Dobbs Elementary School. The City of Rockwall Parks and Recreation Department welcomes participation in the parade. Anyone wanting information can email Cory Dentler at cdentler@rockwall.com or call 972-771-7740. The evening festivities are scheduled at Harry Myers Park and will include live entertainment and of course fireworks. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. and the best viewing areas are Harry Myers Park, Dobbs Elementary Tuttle Athletic Complex and the Rockwall Independent School District Administration Building. Additional information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/1310340803198719
• The City of Heath has scheduled the Independence Day Parade Tuesday. Parade entry awards will be presented during a patriotic celebration immediately after the parade in Towne Center Park. Staging for the parade is at 8 a.m. at Amy Parks-Heath Elementary School, 330 Laurence Drive. Judging begins at 8:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 9 a.m.
Parade Award Categories include Best Float, Best Bicycle/Wagon/Stroller, Best Golf Cart/Off-Road Vehicle, Best Antique Car, Most Patriotic Pet, Most Spirited Overall and the Mayor’s Choice Award. More event details: https://www.heathtx.com/independence-day/
• The City of Rowlett is hosting Fireworks on Main at Rowlett, Tuesday night at Pecan Grove Park, 5300 Main Street. Concerts are scheduled starting at 5 p.m. from Summer Dean, Live80 and the Emerald City Band, along with a children’s area and food trucks. Additional information is available at https://tinyurl.com/5n8bwfu5
