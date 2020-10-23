The Rockwall Police Department is investigating the early morning death of a juvenile woman who was reportedly driving a stolen pickup when it crashed following a chase out of Rowlett.
The department issued a statement indicating that officers were responding to a request for assistance from the Rowlett Police Department shortly after 1 a.m. today involving a vehicle fleeing near Interstate 30 and Horizon Road.
Before Rockwall officers could respond, the pickup fleeing from Rowlett Police exited the north side of the roadway in the 3100 Block of Ridge Road, crashed through a fence, and landed in the back yard of a residence in the Chandler’s Landing community.
The vehicle quickly became engulfed in flames and a female juvenile passenger was able to escape. However, the female juvenile driver was entrapped and her remains were later found after the fire was extinguished. Subsequent investigation revealed the truck had been stolen earlier in the night from a residence in Rowlett.
The identities of the driver and passenger of the vehicle are not being released at this time due to their status as juveniles.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rockwall Police Department Traffic Division.
