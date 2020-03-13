As multiple adjacent counties begin reporting cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), officials with the city of Rockwall issued a statement this week indicating there has been no incidents locally and reminding residents the immediate risk of transmission remains low.
According to the statement, the Rockwall Police Department and the Rockwall Fire Department have reported precautions for residents and first responders to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
First responders have personal protective equipment (PPE) available, and have established response protocols for the use of that PPE when appropriate. In addition, the departments have implemented screening questions for callers to 9-1-1 to identify individuals who may be experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus. The police and fire personnel have attended briefings by Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and will receive the latest information available upon its release by these agencies.
Meanwhile, Collin County Judge Chris Hill said Tuesday afternoon that three members of a Frisco family had been confirmed to have the disease. All six members of the family and a close friend had been tested as of Monday afternoon.
“All seven individuals were in stable condition and in self-quarantine in their homes,” Hill said in a statement. “One school-age child had an inconclusive test and is being re-tested. All other individuals tested negative.”
As of Wednesday morning, there had been two confirmed cases in Dallas County, one presumptive case in Tarrant County and one confirmed case in a patient in Gregg County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering the following steps people can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, reported COVID-19 illnesses have ranged from mild to severe symptoms, including fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, which may appear between 2-14 days after exposure.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed.
Additional information is available on the CDC web site at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html.
