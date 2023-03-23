Special to the Herald-Banner
There is a change coming to the top of the Harbor District. Harbor Heights development is excited to announce the addition of one of the hottest and fastest growing restaurant groups in Texas coming to Rockwall!
Milkshake Concepts is the premier brand in North Texas with restaurants and bars like Harpers, Stirr, Layer Cake, Citizen, Saaya, Vidorra and The Finch as well other great nightlife. Two of their concepts are coming to the Harbor Hillside — Vidorra opening in the fall of 2023 and The Finch coming as a build-to-suit opening late 2024.
Developer DW Bobst is excited to have {em}the only full-service rooftop patio in Rockwall County.
Bobst said,“This is a game-changer for Rockwall and for the Harbor Hillside. We have been patiently waiting for the right concepts and now we have them on board to go alongside with the top tier quality of Trend Tower and HH Retail.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.