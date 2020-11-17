The identities of two Abilene residents, killed last Thursday in a plane crash in Rockwall, have been identified.
Lt. Aaron McGrew with the Rockwall Police Department issued the following statement this afternoon concerning the accident:
“On Thursday, November 12, 2020, at approximately 1:08 pm, the Rockwall Police Department and Rockwall Fire Department responded to a report of a plane crash near the 1900 Block of State Highway 66 next to Ralph Hall Municipal Airport. Upon arrival, a single engine aircraft was located in a field just north of the roadway that had apparently crashed near the airfield. First responders found two persons deceased inside the wreckage. The victims of the crash are identified as 75-year-old Donald L. Wehmeyer of Abilene, and 67-year-old Curtis G. Robertson Jr. of Abilene.”
McGrew said the case remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration as of Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.