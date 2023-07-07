Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. SW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.