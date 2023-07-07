For those drivers headed either to or through the Rockwall/Garland/Dallas area, the Texas Department of Transportation has announced additional changes are expected along Interstate 30, starting today.
The TxDOT announcement indicates that weather permitting, the eastbound Interstate 30 frontage road will open to traffic at 3 p.m. Friday, July 7.
Motorists should be aware of a traffic switch at Dalrock Road, in which access to Dalrock Rd. will be limited. Eastbound traffic can only access Dalrock Rd. by exiting at Bass Pro Drive and traveling the eastbound I-30 frontage road. The current exit will remain open to allow access to the Sapphire Bay Development and Marina but will not provide access to northbound Dalrock Rd.
Traffic traveling from the President George Bush Turnpike will need to stay left at the I-30 interchange to access the frontage road. Southbound Dalrock Rd. will have direct access to westbound I-30 only.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time.
As a part of the $142 million I-30 corridor expansion project, new frontage road bridges will be constructed across Lake Ray Hubbard from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road. Additionally, the Dalrock Road interchange will be rebuilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.