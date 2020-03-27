In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, another area governmental entity has chosen to postpone its election which had been scheduled for May 2.
The McLendon-Chisholm City Council voted Tuesday to postpone the election for Places 2 and 4 on the council until the November 3 general election.
April 2 was the last day to register to vote for the May 2 election, with early voting scheduled April 20-28.
With the council’s decision, the voter registration deadline is now Oct. 5, with early voting set Oct.19-30.
A proclamation issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 18 allows governmental subdivisions the authority to postpone the May 2 election date due to the impact of COVID-19. While the election has been postponed, the candidate filing period will not re-open.
The Rockwall ISD board voted Monday to postpone the election for at-large board seats Place 6 and Place 7 to November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.