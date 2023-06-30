By Travis Hairgrove
Herald-Banner Staff
Now 14, Ruby Graham of Rockwall has been going to Greenville about six days per week to learn ballet at Harmonic Motion School of Classical Ballet since she was two and a half years old.
Those years of dedication started to pay off for Ruby when she left Saturday for a five-week summer intensive at the prestigious Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“Kids from across the world, ages 10 through 18, audition for this summer intensive each year, but [the Rock School] only selects about 20 students of each age, so she’s in a pretty elite group,” Ruby’s instructor Sharon Steele said. “For the next five weeks, she’ll be dancing seven hours a day, six days a week until the summer intensive showcase on July 28.
“They treat the students just like they’re a professional dance company, and it’s kind of a feeder program into major companies like the New York City Ballet,” Steele added.
While Ruby has certainly worked hard throughout her years as a young ballet student, she insists that a lot of her work ethic is genuinely passion-driven.
“Ever since I started, I stayed inspired by watching older dancers. I just loved watching and learning from them,” Ruby said. “I also do it, as Ms. Steele says, ‘from the heart’ and it makes me happy.”
As she continues to press forward in her art, Ruby hopes to someday dance with a world class ballet company like Bolshoi or Mariinsky in Russia, the Royal Ballet in London, or the New York City Ballet.
After watching her grow over the last 11 and a half years, Steele believes that Ruby has a good shot at doing well at the summer intensive and eventually winning a scholarship or job offer from a professional ballet company.
“Harmonic motion teaches strict Russian ballet (as in the Russian “school” or method of ballet). We teach the same lessons they teach in Russia, and no one trains harder than how the Russians train, so she’s prepared to work at the level this intensive is going to demand,” Steele said.
In addition to working rigorously on her craft, Ruby looks forward to the weekend outings the students at the summer intensive will get to enjoy – such as watching the New York City Ballet’s production of “Swan Lake” at the Metropolitan Opera House, going out to the Jersey Shore, and spending a day at a zoo.
Ruby also looks forward to performing in front of extended family members who, so far, haven’t had an opportunity to see her dance when she takes the stage at the end-of-program showcase – which will be at Washington Township High School in Sewell, New Jersey.
“We have family all over the country,” Ruby’s mother, Julie Graham said. “So we’re excited about having them come out to see her dance for the first time.”
