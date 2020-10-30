Located 30 minutes East of Dallas on Lake Ray Hubbard, The Yacht Club in Rockwall re-opened on Oct. 24 after a complete renovation and rebranding. The Yacht Club, which was previously known as Chandlers Landing Yacht Club and Allure, resides inside a resort-style neighborhood called Chandlers Landing situated on the Metroplex’s premier waterfront property.
Lake Ray Hubbard provides a scenic backdrop for the newly renovated facility, leaving a lasting impression on any guest while dining or visiting for a special event.
Designed and constructed by Mershawn Architects, the newly renovated ballroom, which accommodates groups up to 200 guests, features floor-to-ceiling windows. The redesigned clubhouse includes new décor and amenities, such as a lakeside restaurant and a new waterfront lounge. The entire facility is open to the public.
“We are excited for this new era at The Yacht Club, while celebrating its amazing history and impact on this region,” said Evan Matteson, president of the board of directors of the Chandlers Landing Community Association (CLCA). “Bringing people from all over the Dallas area and beyond to experience our lifestyle on the Lake is something we are excited to begin this fall.”
Chandlers Landing was established in 1974 on the rolling hillside that was once Henry M. Chandler’s farm. It was designed as a resort-style, waterfront neighborhood with an emphasis on active lifestyles. It has served as host to sailboat regattas, tennis tournaments, swim meets and more community events for more than four decades. The custom designed homes that dot the neighborhood’s landscape are surrounded by a variety of natural views among woods, creeks, ponds, lake views and waterfront.
Courtney Adams with Courtney Adams Designs was selected as the interior designer for the reimagined facility.
“Being given a blank canvas by ownership allowed us to accommodate every detail necessary to provide a first-class experience for any type of celebration,” said Adams.
The new amenities include a bridal suite and reconfigured ceremony site that brings guests closer to the water.
The Yacht Club will also debut its newly curated menu and culinary experience by Executive Chef Hilary France. The delicious menu includes a variety of American-style favorites with a modern twist. Guests are welcome to dine by reservations or walk-in five days per week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. A series of events are planned for the grand opening of The Yacht Club in mid-October and will include social and dining activities for homeowners in the community and DFW area residents.
The board of directors hired KemperSports for its management services last year to support the relaunch of the property. Since then, the management company has assisted with the renovation and rebranding of The Yacht Club and will continue to advise and manage operations to elevate the dining and event experience for homeowners and the community of Rockwall.
“We couldn’t be happier or more excited to be a part of this very special venue within Chandlers Landing and the greater DFW community,” said General Manager Ryan Pitek. “Our vision is to create an atmosphere to host benchmark moments celebrated by everyone, including families, couples, friends, businesses and special guests. We are looking forward to creating special moments that everyone will remember and talk about for years to come.”
The new restaurant will be taking reservations for lunch and dinner via the website, www.theyachtclubatchandlers.com, or by calling 469-769-1148. Restaurant operations will follow government and safety guidelines regarding COVID-19. Masks will be required in all common areas and social distancing rules will be applied. Patio seating will be available, which boasts some of the most beautiful sunsets in DFW.
The official ribbon cutting took place on Oct. 29.
For information, visit www.theyachtclubatchandlers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.