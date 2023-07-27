The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) – whose service area includes both Rockwall and Hunt County – is to receive a loan of $532.39 million from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT).
The financial assistance to the water district was approved by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) Tuesday. Major projects that the funds are to be used for include expanding the capacity of the raw water pump station at Bois d’Arc Lake Dam and the Leonard Water Treatment Plant to meet projected water needs as more people continue to move into the Northeast Texas region.
By the TWDB’s estimation, the NTMWD could save approximately $41 million over the life of the lone by using the SWIFT program.
The TWDB is a state agency charged with collecting and distributing water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans.
The TWDB also administers financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control and agricultural water conservation projects.
