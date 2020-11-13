The TRU by Hilton in Rockwall Dallas celebrated its official grand opening. The co-owners of the new hotel, Bill Margaritis and McNeill Hotel Company, announced that the McNeill Hotel Company will oversee all management and operations of the new hotel.
Rockwall is a fast growing suburb along the I-30 Corridor of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with a population of nearly 40,000 people. The 98-room hotel is within walking distance to Lake Ray Hubbard, and the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Nearby attractions include a Bass Pro Shop, the newly developed Harbor District of shops, restaurants, and a movie theatre.
"We are extremely proud to bring this revolutionary Hilton brand with cross-generational appeal to this area, and to be working with McNeill Hotel Company. Our mobile check-in and Digital Key promote today’s contactless services, and the Hilton CleanStay program will make for a cleaner stay, to help protect both our guests, and our staff,” said Margaritis.
“We have a valued partnership with the Hilton brand and are pleased to add our first TRU by Hilton to the McNeill portfolio. Rockwall is an outstanding community with strong demographics and a diverse employment base, excellent transportation access, and modern lifestyle and recreational features,” said McNeill CEO Phillip H. McNeill, Jr. and President and COO Mark Ricketts.
The project was built on time and on budget by Weiss Builders, a construction and engineering company, founded in 1939. The building’s exterior facade is wrapped with indigenous stone from Texas, and offers partial views of the lake.
