About seven out of every 10 residents in Rockwall County have already responded to the 2020 Census.
Time is running out for the rest, and Census officials are going door to door to try and reach everyone.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported this week that so far, 64.9 percent of all housing units across the nation have responded online, by phone or by mail, and another 17.5 percent have been counted by census takers and other field data collection operations. In total, more than 82 percent of all housing units throughout the nation had been accounted for in the 2020 Census as of Aug. 30.
The deadline to sign up for the 2020 Census is Sept. 30.
As of Wednesday morning, Rockwall County had a 74.4 percent response rate listed. The response rate was reported to be 60.4 percent across Texas as of press time Wednesday.
The 2020 Census is due to be delivered to the president and Congress in December with redistricting counts to be submitted to the states in March of next year, to allow for the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to commissioners and city council precincts based on population changes.
Additional information about the Census is available online at 2020census.gov/.
