Earlier this week was the first anniversary of a tornado outbreak in North Texas, including one which struck in Rockwall.
Three more of the twisters were also reported to have landed close to the city during the weather event.
The National Weather Service reported an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 90 mph hit inside the city limits of Rockwall at 9:48 p.m. Oct. 20, 2019.
The Rockwall Police Department indicated eight homes sustained minor to moderate damage as the storm moved west to east just north of Downtown Rockwall. Damage was reported from Sunset Hill to the west to Wisperwood to the east.
The National Weather Service indicated the tornado covered an almost two-mild path before ending at 9:54 p.m.
National Weather Service survey teams eventually confirmed 11 tornadoes across North Texas, including an EF-1 tornado in Rowlett with estimated maximum winds of 100 mph, an EF-3 tornado which hit North Dallas with winds of 140 mph, and an EF2 tornado on the southwestern side of Garland with estimated maximum winds of 135 mph.
Despite reports of dozens of structures being destroyed or damaged across the area, no serious injuries were reported as a result of the storms.
The often severe thunderstorms came in two waves in connection with the arrival of a powerful cold front and also reportedly dropped more than two inches of rain at Rockwall Municipal Airport.
