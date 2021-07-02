Two state team championships, one individual state title, one state runner-up team finish and another state tournament appearance.
That’s the glowing scorecard for Rockwall ISD athletics over the 2020-21 school year.
Rockwall-Heath won a Class 6A state baseball title after beating the Rockwall Yellowjackets in a three-game all Rockwall ISD region final.
Rockwall captured a state team title in boys gymnastics.
Rockwall long jumper Keviah Ealy won the 6A girls long jump title as a couple of her teammates claimed bronze medals at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships in Austin.
The Heath Hawks made a surprising run in the 6A boys soccer playoffs, marching all the way to the finals before falling 2-0 to San Antonio L.E.E.
The Rockwall Lady Jackets also made their first appearance in the state softball tournament before bowing out in the semifinals with a loss to Converse Judson.
Seven wrestlers from the Rockwall ISD advanced to the state meet. Elizabeth Duvall of Rockwall made the semifinals in the girls 128-pound class and Angelina Archuleta from Heath reaced the 148 finals in wrestling.
The Lady Jackets and Hawks also sent swimmers to the state swimming and diving meet.
After winning the second and third game of their region series with the Jackets, the Hawks whipped Smithson Valley 8-4 and then held off Keller 4-3 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock to win their second state baseball title.
“We’re 4-0 at Dell Diamond,” said Hawks coach Greg Harvey.
The Hawks also won a 4A (now 5A) title in 2012, whipping Cleburne 10-1 in the state championship game.
“Our expectation is to go to state every year,” said Harvey. “We’ve always talked about it. I told them if we get to state we’re going to win it.”
Caden Fiveash drove in Zach Rike with the game-winning run against Keller and pitched two scoreless innings in relief of starter Jonny Lowe to earn most valuable player honors for the state tournament.
Lowe, Rike, catcher Kevin Bazzell and shortstop Karson Krowka were also named to the all-state tournament team.
The Jackets scored 175.350 points in the compulsory and 162.75 in the optionals to win the Texas High School Gymnastics Association’s state gymnastics team title. The Hawks placed 10th in the team competition.
“Our guys put a perfect finish to an already amazing season,” said Rockwall coach Cameron Sweny. “They had season-high team scores for both compulsory and optional days. I am so proud of not just what they have accomplished, but more importantly, their cohesiveness and class along the way.”
Gavin Figert finished ninth in the all-around to lead the Jackets. Zakary Hemphill was second in the floor exercise, Matthew Hafele and Chase Nowaczyk tied for second in the pommel horse and Coyt Huston was second in the rings.
The Rockwall Lady Jackets, led by Hope Wilding, placed third in the girls gymnastics state standings and Heath, led by Kayla Virag, placed eighth.
Ealy leaped 19 feet 8 1/4 inches, matching the distance of another jumper but was awarded first place on the basis of a longer second jump.
“I was really excited to win,” said Ealy. “I was scared but I kind of got over it. My coaches and my family supported me so I felt really good. I felt comfortable.”
Rockwall’s Claire Lowrey was third in the girls high jump (5-6) and Sam Alves was third in the boys 110-meter hurdles (13.75) at state.
Heath’s long run in the boys soccer playoffs was surprising because the Hawks had gone winless in their last seven matches in the regular season.
The Hawks’ 6-5 goalkeeper Eli Finley helped the Hawks win an overtime shootout against Allen in the state semifinals.
“I think he intimidated them,” said Heath coach Phil Duhon.
Rockwall softball coach Shadie Acosta said the Lady Jackets’ season was “incredible.”
“We’ve been very blessed here in Rockwall,” she said.
The Lady Jackets swept Bryan in the region finals, winning 5-3 off a grand slam homer by Elizabeth Schaefer and then 5-4 in game two.
In football, the 11-3 Hawks reached the region semifinals in 6A Division II, while the 10-2 Jackets won a bi-district title in DI.
Heath outlasted Rockwall 10-5 in the region quarterfinals of team tennis.
Rockwall won an area championship in volleyball, while Heath was a bi-district winner.
Rockwall and Heath both sent swimmers to the state meet as the Lady Hawks were 18th in the team standings and the Lady Jackets were 27th. The Hawks placed 25th in the boys team standings.
The Rockwall Lady Jackets were district champs in girls soccer.
The Lady Hawks won a bi-district title in softball.
Rockwall claimed a bi-district title in boys basketball.
