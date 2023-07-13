For about eight years, aspiring rock musicians of all ages have been getting their start or honing their skills at the School of Rock in Rockwall. And since enduring and adapting to the challenges posed by COVID-19, the innovative music school’s enrollment has held steady at about 100 students at a time.
“Here, we use a patented song-based approach to learning music, in which students learn songs they’re already interested in and are taught the technique and music theory behind it, and they tend to progress about three times faster than they might with traditional lessons,” said Shannon Allen, general manager of the Rockwall location. “It’s all because they’re working toward a specific end goal, which is getting up on stage and being a rock star.”
In addition to the location in Rockwall, School of Rock is a multinational corporation made up of more than 300 schools in 14 different countries.
In the coming weeks, bands from the Rockwall location will be performing shows at a variety of venues.
• This Sunday, house bands from the Rockwall, McKinney and North Dallas locations will perform a free show at The Vault (at 6891 Main St. in Frisco) from 2 to 9 p.m.
• Then, a couple of weeks later, on Saturday, July 29, bands made up of students from the Rockwall, Frisco, North Dallas, McKinney, Southlake/Keller locations will alternate sets with the elite School of Rock All Star band at Club Dada (at 2720 Elm St. in Dallas) from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/2sbr4wkn.
• Then, on Sunday Aug. 6, a showcase of students from just the Rockwall location will perform a free show at Sideways BBQ in Rockwall from 2 to 6 p.m.
• Finally, an all-adult band from the Rockwall location will show off their improved skills at a free show at the Guitars and Growlers restaurant in McKinney (at 2741 Virginia Parkway, Suite 500) from 4 to 8 p.m.
