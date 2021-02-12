The Royse City Independent School District is growing as rapidly as the city and region in which it resides.
The Royse City ISD board voted unanimously during their Monday night hearing to approve a $230 million bond referendum on the May 1 election ballot to address current and future student growth in the district.
The bond will have two propositions for voters to consider, both which include several projects.
Proposition A would include a replacement for Cherry Elementary School in the Veranda Estates; renovations for an Early Childhood Center which would be at the existing Cherry Elementary School; the creation of a seventh and eighth elementary school campuses; an expansion of Royse City High School focusing on career and technical education; expansions of Herndon, Miss May Vernon elementary schools and Ouida Baley Middle School; upgrades of Davis and Fort elementary schools; land purchases for future school sites; an agriculture project center; a Royse City ISD Event Center; technology, infrastructure and security upgrades; and expanded bus parking.
Proposition B calls for an expansion of the Royse City ISD stadium and parking and an expansion of the baseball and softball stadium and entrance. District officials said they believe the $230 million total could be funded through property value growth within the Royse City ISD, with no increase in the property tax rate.
Members of the Bond Steering Committee met multiple times in the fall and heard from demographers, financial experts, construction professionals and district officials, which helped them identify and prioritize the items needed for the bond program. They were aided by the district's Master Facility Plan, which outlines ways to address growth for the next 15 years.
“We are proud of the work of this committee,” Royse City ISD Superintendent Kevin Worthy said. “Having representation from all parts of Royse City ISD as well as guidance from demographers helped form this plan to address the growth that is here and continues to come. The success and completion of Bond 2018 brings us to this new opportunity to prepare for the future and I look forward to sharing this information in detail with our communities.”
During the past three years, Royse City ISD was the 49th fastest growing school district in Texas' more than 1,200 ISDs. Student enrollment is projected to grow by 6 percent or greater each year for the next 10 years. The latest forecast from Templeton Demographics shows that the district will surpass 11,000 students by 2030. The components in the Bond 2021 package are designed to meet growth projects for the next 6-8 years.
Additional information is available on the bond proposal is available online at rcisd.org/bond2021. Visit https://youtu.be/VpHsl47JBrY for an informational video.
