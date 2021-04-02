The City of Rowlett is conducting a virtual meeting later this month, to present information on the May 1 bond election.
The session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 12 and is being conducted live on the city’s Facebook page.
The bond election includes three propositions asking voters if they would be in favor of $19.499 million of bonds for paving and drainage improvements; $7.365 million in bonds for designing, constructing, improving and equipping parks, trails and recreational facilities; and $2.286 million for designing, constructing, improving and equipping public safety facilities, including fire and police facilities and an emergency warning system.
The City of Rowlett is also conducting a Charter amendment election, which features six propositions, including extending the term limits for the mayor and city council members and whether to change the amount they are paid to hold the positions.
Voters will also be choosing who will be serving on city councils, school boards and the boards of two special utility districts in Rockwall County.
Early voting is scheduled April 19-27.
Additional information on the elections is available at the website for the Rockwall County Elections Department at www.rockwallvotes.com
