There will be parades, live music and fireworks galore this weekend as Rockwall County celebrates the 245th birthday of the United States of America.
There will also be an opportunity for area residents to help others during an Independence Day Food Drive conducted during the festivities.
• The Rockwall Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled the July 4 parade on Saturday morning, beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilkinson-Sanders stadium. The parade will continue north on Townsend, left on Boydston, right on Fannon and conclude by turning right on Rusk and ending at Dobbs Elementary School.
• Starting at 1 p.m., there will be food vendors and live music at Harry Myers Park, featuring the Metal Shop Band starting at 7 p.m. Parking will be $5 per vehicle across the street from the park. The Helping Hands Food Pantry will be hosting a food drive, collecting items during the event at Harry Myers Park beginning at 5 p.m. Parachutists will jump from a vintage World War II Navy R4D-6S plane and descend on the park at 7:30 p.m. and the grand fireworks finale is expected to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
• The city of Heath and Special Events Board is hosting an Independence Day Parade Saturday, with a patriotic program in Towne Center Park immediately following the parade. Parade categories include floats, bicycles, wagons and strollers, golf carts and off-road vehicles, antique cars and patriotic pets
Those wishing to enter the parade can sign up at https://cityofheath.formstack.com/forms/rsvp4th_ofjulyparade
Veterans and active members of the U.S. military are being invited to ride in the parade on the Veterans Float., which will be parked in the fire bay at City Hall, 200 Laurence. Veterans are asked to arrive by 8:15 a.m. and enjoy coffee, donuts and camaraderie with fellow veterans.
The intersection of Laurence Drive and FM 740/FM 1140 will be closed during the parade between 9 and 9:45 a.m.
• The city of Rowlett has scheduled the “Fireworks on Main” event on Sunday, July 4. Activities begin at 6 p.m. at 5304 Main Street, directly behind the Wet Zone waterpark. There will be food trucks and vendors, a kids area and live music from the Big Daddy Band with Martha and the Vandellas headlining. Additional information is available online at https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main
