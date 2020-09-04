The Rockwall Police Department is offering details about an all-day investigation Thursday at a local residence where multiple women reported they were being held.
The department issued a statement indicating officers responded at around 11:20 a.m. Thursday on Shores Boulevard in reference to an investigation and learned a female had jumped from a second story window and ran to a neighboring house asking the homeowner to call the police. The victim indicated she had been assaulted and was being held against her will.
Based on information gathered during the subsequent investigation, the Rockwall Police Department SWAT team responded to assist and while on units remained on scene, three more females exited the location and were questioned.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence in order to look for the suspect in the assault and for other items of evidence and entry was made to the residence at approximately 5:50 p.m.
The department’s report said no other subjects were located inside and no arrests had been made related to this incident as of press time.
The incident remains under investigation by the Rockwall Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.
