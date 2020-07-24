On Monday evening, the Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Dr. Kelvin Stroy as Chief of Student Services.
Stroy comes to the district from Mansfield ISD, where he was the Director of Student Services responsible for providing campus support to 35,626 students and 46 campuses.
Stroy has 22 years of public education service with experiences including four years Director of Student Services, one-year Director of Academic Services, six years as Principal, six years High School and Mid-dle School Assis-tant Princi-pal, and five years as a Secondary Math Teacher. He has also served as an educational leader in Cedar Hill ISD, Arlington ISD, Grand Prairie ISD, and Fort Worth ISD. He earned a Doctorate of Philosophy in K-16 Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at The University of Texas at Arlington, a Master’s of Education in Secondary Mathematics from Louisiana Tech University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Louisiana Tech University.
Dr. Stroy’s professional experiences include:
• Principal of Workman Junior High School in Arlington ISD.
• Assistant Principal of Sam Houston High School in Arlington ISD.
• Principal and Athletic Director of Clay Academy-The Potter House of Dallas.
• Assistant Principal Gunn Junior High School in Arlington ISD.
• Math Teacher and Coach.
• Strong implementation background in restorative practices to support student social-emotional learning.
• Coordination and improvement in overall campus student achievement.
• Management of academic support in Special Programs and Fine Arts.
• Participated in Mansfield Rotary Club and Leadership Mansfield.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor.
Dr. Stroy succeeds Dr. Tom Maglisceau as Chief of Student Services, who accepted the superintendent position in Celina ISD.
