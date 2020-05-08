Most cities in Rockwall County weathered the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in good shape, although the city of Rockwall reported a decline in the amount of revenue it receives from local businesses.
Rockwall still remains even with the amount of sales tax rebate revenue it collects for the year so far, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the real blow should come during the June report.
Next month’s remittances likely will show steeper declines compared to a year ago, as the effects of both the shuttering of businesses related to COVID-19 and plummeting oil prices were manifest throughout April,” Hegar said. “State sales tax collections declined as a result of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 through business closures, crowd limits and stay-at-home orders adopted in the state, as well as a precipitous drop in worldwide demand for oil.”
The May sales tax rebate payment represents each city’s portion of sales taxes collected at local merchants in March and reported to the Comptroller’s office in April.
Hegar said said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.58 billion in April, 9.3 percent less than in April 2019, the steepest decline since January 2010.
“The steepest declines in tax remittances were from businesses most quickly and dramatically affected by social distancing: restaurants, performing arts venues, movie theaters, theme parks and fitness centers, as well as department stores and boutique retail shops,” he said. “However, those losses were, to a degree, offset by increases from big-box retailers, grocery stores and online vendors. Remittances from oil- and gas-related sectors also fell significantly as oil and gas exploration and production companies slashed capital spending in response to the crash in oil price.”
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving just over $2.16 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing a decrease of 4.55 percent from the slightly more than $2.26 million received in May 2019. For the year to date, Rockwall has taken in $10.78 million, a rise of just $16.699.44, or 14 hundredths of a percent from the $10.76 million received through May of last year.
• Royse City was to receive a sales tax rebate payment of $378,494.64 this month, representing an increase of 15.34 percent from the $328,127.24 received during May 2019. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $1,771,542.62 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 18.16 percent from the $1,499,199.14 collected through May 2019.
• Fate received $122,209.39 from the Comptroller’s Office, an increase of 18.44 percent from the $103,175.56 in sales tax rebate revenue it collected during the same month one year earlier. For the year so far, Fate has collected $530,616.60, representing a boost of 31.04 percent from the $404.525.10 the city had taken through May 2019.
• Heath received $182,0070.15 this month, representing a 37.1 percent increase from the $132,800.13 it received in May 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in $774,107.50 representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 42.68 percent when compared to the $543,523.14 the city had collected through May of last year.
• McLendon-Chisholm received $26.482.77 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 50.22 percent from the $17,529.17 the city collected during May 2019. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $155,011.51 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 89.94 percent from the $81,608.02 collected through May 2019.
• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $7,568.27 this month, representing an increase of 7.94 percent from the $7.011.52 received in May of last year. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has collected $33,238.85 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 5.02 percent from the $31,648.70 collected through the same point one year ago.
