The Rockwall Economic Development Corporation welcomes Rockwall residents Carin Brock, Eric Burress and Justin Lee to serve on the board of directors for the organization. Brock, Burress and Lee were appointed by the Rockwall City Council near the end of 2020 and have replaced Dale Cherry, Gary Bunch and Matthew Nielsen, whose terms expired at the end of last year.
Brock serves as general counsel and vice president of Corporate Administration for Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company, Inc. in Plano and is licensed to practice in Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. She serves on the Board of Directors of Girls on the Run DFW Metroplex. Brock is an avid runner, swimmer and cyclist who enjoys participating in marathons and triathlons.
“With over 15 years in construction law and now acting as a senior leader in a large business organization, my background fits squarely in REDC’s mission and purpose,” Brock said. “I hope to help Rockwall maximize on new and exciting opportunities.”
Burress works as a territory sales manager for igus Inc., a manufacturer of motion plastics used in industrial and robotic automation applications. Burress has been a Rockwall resident for over 10 years and enjoys being a part of community improvement and development projects, as he specifically has been involved with the Rockwall Area Habitat for Humanity.
“My family and I love the Rockwall community and I want to help in any way I can to ensure that our community flourishes in every way possible,” Burress said.
Lee is an attorney at Jackson Walker LLP in Dallas. He served as a helicopter pilot in the United States Army for over eight years, with deployments to Afghanistan and Pakistan. He currently serves on the board of directors for J.E.R. Chilton YMCA at Rockwall and is the president of Rockwall-Heath Lacrosse, Inc.
“I would like to see Rockwall continue to grow the right way. Providing high-quality employment opportunities for Rockwall residents and maintaining a strong tax base are two key components in managing the growth of our city,” Lee said. “I hope to help continue the momentum we’ve seen over the last few years.”
At their November meeting, the REDC Board of Directors also elected Rick Johnson and Matt Neyland to serve as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, for the 2021 calendar year. Rick Carroll, REDC’s 2020 chairman, will serve as the organization’s secretary.
