The residents of Rockwall County have been active in responding to the United States Census.
The county is the best in Texas in terms of completing the forms on their own, while many of the counties in the surrounding area of North Texas also ranked very high.
According to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau regarding self-response rates from households that have responded to the 2020 Census online, by mail or by phone, homes in Rockwall County had recorded a 66.5 percent mark, tops among all Texas counties, as of May 18.
Among the adjacent counties, Collin County reported a 65.7 percent self-response rate, for third place, while Kaufman County reported a 61.3 percent rate to come in at number 12 on the list.
Dallas County was 27th in the report, with a 55.4 percent self-response rate, while Hunt County’s 54.1 percent self-response rate was good enough for 31st place.
A complete list of all 254 counties in Texas, and how they performed on the list, is available online at 2020census.gov/response-rates.
The Census Bureau began mailing paper questionnaires in mid-April to homes that had not yet responded. Anyone who still has not responded can complete and mail back their form, or respond online or by phone.
Census takers are currently working with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities that house large groups of people, a process which is expected to continue until June 19.
Starting on May 27, through Aug. 14, Census takers will interview homes that have not yet responded.
The 2020 Census is due to be delivered to the president and Congress in December. with redistricting counts to be submitted to the states in March of next year, to allow for the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to commissioners and city council precincts based on population changes.
Additional information about the Census is available online at 2020census.gov/.
