Last Friday, the Rockwall County Commissioners Court voted in favor of creating a county strategic plan.
At the same meeting, the court designated Precinct 2 Commissioner Dana K. Macalik as the lead agent in creating the “Rockwall County Strategic Plan 2050,” with the goal of having the final draft ready for adoption by April 2025.
Macalik described the strategic plan as one that “will embrace the citizens’ vision and goals for how they want the county to develop and deliver a unified plan to guide governmental decisions” as she gave an overview of the plan.
During the development process for the strategic plan, steering committees will focus on the following:
• Regional & Community Design
• Land Use & Open Spaces
• Transportation & Mobility
• County Facilities & Services
• Environmental Planning & Sustainability
• Public Safety & Public Health
• Economic Development
• Public Education
• Housing & Infrastructure
• Historical Preservation
During the development of the strategic plan over the next two-to-three years, the Rockwall County Commissioners Court encourages community members to become involved in the process by participating in workshops, forums and surveys, as well as leaving online comments.
“The success of our strategic planning depends on our community being engaged and allowing their voices to be heard,” Macalik said. “Now is the time to focus and develop priorities and strategies that will position our county for success in the future. I encourage everyone’s input.”
Those wanting to learn more about the Rockwall County Strategic Plan 2050 project can visit www.rockwallcountytexas.com/stretegicplan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.