Although it seems like the summer has hardly begun, the new school year is rapidly approaching and students at Rockwall Heath High School will have an opportunity next month to get a head start on the semester.
The RHHS Fly-By student orientation event for all grades is scheduled at the campus Aug. 16-17.
During the event students will have an opportunity to pick up their new student ID for 2021/22, which will be required to enter the building on the first day of school; walk their schedule; pick up their parking sticker; return textbooks and library books; pick up the 2020/21 yearbook; pay obligations; get Skyward help; and submit proof of residency.
Students will need to enter and exit the building through the student entrance. Parents and siblings are asked not to enter the building during the student-only orientation.
The schedule for the event is as follows, on August 16 students with last names starting with A-B will be accepted 8:30-9:30 a.m.; C-D between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.; E-G from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. and H-K between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
On August 17 students with last names starting with L-M will be processed between 8:30-9:30 a.m.; N-Q from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.; R-S between 10:30-11:30 a.m. and T-Z from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Those needing additional information can contact jacob.payne@rockwallisd.org
